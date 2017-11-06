Black Friday ads for several major retailers leaked online

Excited Black Friday shoppers don’t have as big of a need for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper this year.

They will have a head start when scoping out which stores to storm the day after Thanksgiving. Several Black Friday ads for major retailers such as Costco, Khol’s, JCPenny, and Target, have already been leaked online.

The ads for the retail industry’s biggest day of the year have been leaking out over the past week. The leaks foretell of deals on latest generation gaming consoles for under $200 and big savings on new 4K televisions.

JCPenny’s Black Friday advertisement is the largest of all the retailers consisting of 72 pages of information on all the sales. The highlight of the sale is early arrivers can receive special coupons

For a full look at the leaked Black Friday Ads visit https://bestblackfriday.com/

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.