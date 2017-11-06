Black Friday ads for several major retailers leaked online

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two people who reportedly stole merchandise from a Dollar General.More >>
Baton Rouge’s non-profit theater company, Swine Palace, is presenting Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop this month at LSU’s Reilly Theatre. The play re-imagines the final night of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as he shares his last hours with a mysterious hotel maid.More >>
This year, Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting ceremonies and events, or offering up special deals for those who have served our country.More >>
A tiny home community is opening in New Orleans.More >>
A man shot his estranged girlfriend to death before leading police on a vehicle chase that ended with the gunman killing himself.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Excited Black Friday shoppers don’t have as big of a need for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper this year. They will have a head start when scoping out which stores to storm the day after Thanksgiving. Several Black Friday ads for major retailers such as Costco, Khol’s, JCPenny, and Target, have already been leaked online. The ads for the retail industry’s biggest day of the year have been leaking out over the past week.More >>
