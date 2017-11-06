FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, too warm

YOUR QUICKCAST:



MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, light SW winds - too warm, a high of 83°

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - areas of patchy fog; a low of 66°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, dry - unseasonably warm; a high of 84°

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, 50% coverage rain/storms; a high of 79°

THURSDAY: Early showers; clearing and turning cooler - a high of 67°

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, nice and cool - a high of 70°

VETERANS DAY SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, dry - a high of 73°

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, 20% - 30% coverage showers; a high of 74°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- High pressure remains in control over SE LA/SW MS, resulting in very little (if any!) rainfall, along with unseasonably warm temperatures for early November!

- Monday and Tuesday, we’re looking at afternoon highs topping out in the mid 80°s; in fact, our forecast high Monday may well be within 3 degrees of tying the “record high” for November 6!

- In addition, areas of patchy, dense fog were relatively common throughout the early commute; potential for a bit more to develop Monday night and Tuesday morning.

- It will “finally” begin to feel like autumn - but we’ll need to wait a few more days; a cold front and upper level disturbance should slide southward, in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame - resulting in scattered showers (isolated storms) and MUCH cooler air …

- Right now, we’re anticipating a high only in the mid/upper 60°s Thursday; low to mid 70°s Friday through the weekend - now that’s more like it!!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: South winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR NOVEMBER 7:

High Tide: None

Low Tide: 9:56 a.m. 0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6 … 86° (2005); 31° (1939)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6 … 75°; 52°

SUNRISE: 6:23 a.m.

SUNSET: 5:13 p.m.

