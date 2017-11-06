South Bosco ATV/UTV Trail Opened at Russell Sage Wildlife Management Area

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Nov. 6, 2017 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has opened the South Bosco ATV/UTV trail to the public at Russell Sage Wildlife Management Area (WMA). This new trail will provide access to more than 2,700 acres of WMA property referred to as the South Bosco Tract, which was acquired and included in the WMA in 2015.

Russell Sage WMA consists of 38,213 acres and is located in Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland and Caldwell parishes. It is situated approximately seven miles east of Monroe and ten miles west of Rayville. The WMA can be accessed via U.S. Highway 80 and 165, Louisiana Highway 15 and Interstate 20. There are 13 self-clearing permit stations located at major entrances to the WMA.



For information on this WMA, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma/2777 or contact Mitch McGee at 318-343-4044 or mmcgee@wlf.la.gov .

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources.