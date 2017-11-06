Construction Completed on Floating Docks at Grand Lac Boat Launch at Spring Bayou WMA

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Nov. 3, 2017 – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has completed construction of floating docks at the Grand Lac Boat Launch at Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The project replaced the damaged wooden docks.



The launch is located on Grand Lac, which is on the northwestern portion of the WMA at the end of Dr. Michel Road.



The 12,506 acre WMA is located in Avoyelles Parish. Fishing is excellent and popular during the spring and summer. Common species are largemouth bass, various pan fish and catfish. Spring Bayou WMA is located two miles east of Marksville of Louisiana Highway 115 and 452.



For more information, contact Tony Vidrine at tvidrine@wlf.la.gov or 337-948-0255.