WATCH LIVE: Lunch with Coach O - Arkansas Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will recap the 24-10 loss to Alabama and preview the upcoming matchup against Arkansas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 38-22-2

LAST MEETING: LSU - 38, Arkansas - 10 (Nov. 12, 2016 in Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas)

LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC) hopes to keep the Golden Boot in Louisiana and get back to its winning ways after falling to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers were able to bounce back against Arkansas (4-5, 1-4 SEC) after last year's loss to Alabama. In last year's game in Fayetteville, running back Derrius Guice rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

The Razorbacks are allowing an average of 190 yards on the ground this season, but are even more suspect against the pass, where the defense is allowing 232 yards per game.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) gives LSU an 88.2 percent chance of winning the game.

