Reported crash knocks down power poles, leaves thousands without

Reported crash knocks down power poles, leaves thousands without power

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

More than 2,000 lost power after an outage late Sunday night.

According to Entergy, about 2,090 of its customers were affected in the area of I-12, just west of Jefferson Highway. Witnesses in the area said the outage occurred after a vehicle crash in the area.

Entergy says they were working to restore power to the area and expected to have power restored by 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

