Reported crash knocks down power poles, leaves thousands without power

More than 2,000 lost power after an outage late Sunday night.

According to Entergy, about 2,090 of its customers were affected in the area of I-12, just west of Jefferson Highway. Witnesses in the area said the outage occurred after a vehicle crash in the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Reports of Jefferson Hwy shut down in all lanes/both directions Bocage-Essen w/ two poles down in roadway. Exercise caution. — City of Baton Rouge (@TheCityofBR) November 6, 2017

Entergy says they were working to restore power to the area and expected to have power restored by 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

