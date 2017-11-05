LA State Police Cadet Class 97 embark on weeks of training

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, November 6.More >>
More than 2,000 were without power after an outage late Sunday night.More >>
For 20 long weeks, 49 men and women will be put through intense and stressful training to become one of Louisiana’s finest as a trooper for state police.More >>
The LHSAA 2017 Football Playoff brackets were released on Sunday, and West St John is the only Number-1 seed in the Sportsline Friday Nite viewing area.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.More >>
