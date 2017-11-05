43 Sportsline Friday Nite teams make 2017 LHSAA Football Playoffs

The LHSAA 2017 Football Playoff brackets were released on Sunday, and West St John is the only Number-1 seed in the Sportsline Friday Nite viewing area. The Rams in Class 1A, plus U-High and St. Charles Catholic in Division II and Scotlandville in Division I all received first-round byes. The only head-to-head first round battle between local teams comes in Class 2A, where 12th-seed Northeast will host a 21-seeded Port Allen Pelicans team that beat the Vikings in the regular season before the result was ruled a forfeit.

Catholic High is a 4-seed in Division I and plays Shaw in the opening round. Scotlandville will wait on the winner of 11-seed McKinley and number-6 Brother Martin. In Division II Parkview Baptist is a 5-seed hosting Lusher, while St. Michael travels to St. Thomas More as a 13-seed.

In Division III, Dunham is the top local seed at number 4, playing host to Pope John Paul II from Slidell. Riverside is a 5-seed hosting Northlake Christian and Episcopal an 8-seed at home against Country Day. St. Thomas Aquinas a 10th seed will be on the road at Ascension Episcopal, the team awarded last year's title after Southern Lab's forfeits.

In Division IV, Catholic of Pointe Coupee is the 5th-seed hosting Central Catholic while number 6 seed Ascension Catholic is also at home against Houma Christian.

Class 5A has eight of its 32 entries from the Baton Rouge area, including 4th-seed Zachary, 5th-seed St. Amant and rival East Ascension the 6th-seed. The Broncos host Mandeville, while Northshore travels to the Pit and the Spartans host East Jefferson. Dutchtown, Walker, Live Oak, Denham Springs, and Central all play on the road in the first round. The Wildcats are the 32nd-seed and face top-seed West Monroe. 17-seed Dutchtown just missed out on a home game and has to visit Slidell. Walker, the 19th seed plays defending champion Landry-Walker, while Live Oak travels to Sulphur in a 22-11 match-up and number-23 Denham Springs visits Hahnville.

Plaquemine will be the only local Class 4A team hosting Friday as a 5-seed against Belle Chasse. 24-seed Lutcher and 26-seed Woodlawn travel to Salmen and Neville respectively. In Class 3A St. James is the highest seed locally at number-4, hosting Marksville. 32-seed Baker will play a Thursday home game against top-seed Sterlington. In between those two, 6th-seed West Feliciana will host North Webster and Loranger, the 9th-seed gets a visit from Washington-Marion. 15th-seed Albany will host its first-ever playoff game vs Crowley, while 16-seed Donaldsonville also plays at home against Union Parish. Madison Prep has to travel after making it to the Superdome a year ago. The 20th-seeded Chargers head to Caldwell Parish.

In Class 2A, Amite and St Helena are the top two local seeds at No.3 and No.6. The Warriors, a runner-up in 3A a year ago host No.30 Bunkie, while the Hawks play at home against Loreauville. 17-seed Independence travels to Lakeside in New Orleans and 18-seed East Feliciana goes to Mansfield. The biggest challenge faces Springfield, a 32-seed on the road at No.1 Welsh.

Finally, No.1 seed West St John waits on the East Iberville/Delhi winner in Class 1A. The Tigers earned a home playoff game with their 16-seed. The Kentwood Kangaroos bid for another Superdome trip will come as a 3-seed, hosting Tensas in the first round. 20-seed White Castle and 26-seed Slaughter Community Charter are on the road at Arcadia and Basile.

The nine state championship games this year take place from Thursday, December 7 to Saturday, December 9. The select school finalists have a weekend off after playing their semifinal games the last weekend in November.

2017 Class 5A LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

2017 Class 4A LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

2017 Class 3A LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

2017 Class 2A LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

2017 Class 1A LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

2017 Division I LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

2017 Division II LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

2017 Division III LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

2017 Division IV LHSAA Football Playoff Bracket

