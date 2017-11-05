WATCH: Alabama fan arrested after putting cigarette in officer's face

If you're thinking about getting your "nic-fix" at an SEC football game anytime soon, you might want to think twice.

One Alabama fan decided to try and press her luck Saturday night at Bryant-Denny stadium by enjoying a smoke break from her seat when a police officer asked her to put it out.

Sarcastically, she puts the cigarette up to the officer's face, almost as if she was offering him a drag.

The officer was not amused, as he brought out the handcuffs immediately.

Don't smoke in SEC stadiums. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/HdudwN8Wq5 — SEC Country (@SECcountry) November 5, 2017

Cell phone video of the incident should serve notice to anyone who plans to smoke at Bryan-Denny Stadium anytime soon.

"Don't smoke in SEC stadiums. Thanks," SEC Country said in a tweet.

The University of Alabama went smoke-free in January of 2015, including the stadium. UA banned smoking inside campus buildings in 1991 and limited smoking on campus within 30 feet of buildings with the exception of one exit in 2007.

