LSU drops out of AP Top 25

LSU has dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll, and moved down to the #25 spot in the Amway Coach Poll.

Here's the entire updated AP Top 25: 

  1. Alabama (56)
  2. Georgia (5)
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Clemson
  5. Oklahoma 
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Miami (FL)
  8. TCU
  9. Washington 
  10. Auburn
  11. Ohio State
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Michigan State
  14. UCF
  15. USC
  16. Penn State
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Washington State
  20. Memphis
  21. Michigan
  22. South Florida
  23. West Virginia
  24. Iowa State
  25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: LSU 142, NC State 101, Toledo 31, Stanford 22, Boise St. 14, Arizona 14, Northwestern 6, Army 2, San Diego St. 1

Amway Coach Poll
Nov. 5, 2017

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points 
1. Alabama (64) 9-0 1624 
2. Georgia (1) 9-0 1560 
3. Wisconsin 9-0 1392 
4. Clemson 8-1 1379 
5. Notre Dame 8-1 1367 
6. Miami 8-0 1326 
7. Oklahoma 8-1 1314 
8. Washington 8-1 1154 
9. TCU 8-1 1143 
10. Auburn 7-2 900 
11. Ohio State 7-2 881 
12. UCF 8-0 854 
13. Penn State 7-2 817 
14. USC 8-2 778 
15. Oklahoma State 7-2 764 
16. Michigan State 7-2 609
17. Virginia Tech 7-2 555
18. Mississippi State 7-2 462
19. Memphis 8-1 457 
20. Washington State 8-2 376 NR 
21. USF 8-1 306
22. Michigan 7-2 261 
23. Iowa State 6-3 150 
24. NC State 6-3 149 
25. LSU 6-3 136

Dropped from rankings: Stanford 18, Arizona 25

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 120, Iowa 112, Stanford 58, Toledo 31, Boise State 29, Arizona 25, San Diego State 18, South Carolina 6, Northwestern 5, Troy 4, Army 3

