Entertainment company to showcase disabled creatives in ‘Designing for Disabilities’ fashion show

A Baton Rouge-based entertainment company is collaborating with Louisiana designers and boutique owners for a special fashion show put on by some special individuals.

On Sat. December 2, fashion designers and boutique owners from across the state will come together for the “Designing for Disabilities” U.N.I.T.Y. fashion show featuring a few Louisiana area creatives who just so happen to have disabilities.

“Designing for Disabilities” is an all-inclusive jewelry and fashion showcase fundraiser featuring models of various sizes, skin colors, with and without disabilities. Organizers say the event helps raise awareness about disabilities of all kinds and the abilities disabled individuals possess.

“This experience is designed to celebrate and empower all individuals to be comfortable in their own skin,” organizer Troy Roberson-Lee says.

The fashion show takes place at the LOD Cook Alumni Center Abell Boardroom on LSU’s campus on December 2 from noon until 3 p.m. Food, drinks, prize giveaways will be included, with live entertainment provided by The Maggie Belle Band. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

The event is present by VIP Events & Entertainment, a Baton Rouge-based entertainment company, in associated with Nicollette Michelle Designs.

Part of proceeds will benefit Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, of which many of the fashion show participates are a member of.

Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge is a non-profit resource center organized and directed by family members of individuals with disabilities. Visit www.fhfgbr.org for more information on the non-profit organization. For more information on the event, visit here.

The fashion show is also sponsored by Pelican State Bank, Devron Photography, Parker Lewis Production, Phat Girl Magazine, and several other Louisiana-based businesses. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available, for inquiries, contact Lee at vipeventservices.llc@gmail.com.

