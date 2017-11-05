Man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old relative

A 33-year-old man is behind bars after police say he allegedly got a 15-year-old relative drunk and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has in custody Gregory Remble, 33, of Baton Rouge on charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery after they responding an incident where a 15-year-old was raped.

According to arrest records, on October 4 around 9 a.m., BRPD investigators were contacted by the 15-year-old victim.

The victim says she has known Remble for 11 years.

The victim told police Remble bought her a daiquiri to celebrate her 15th birthday. Remble reportedly added extra alcohol to the daiquiri and allowed the victim to drink it, according to the probable cause report.

Police say the victim became extremely intoxicated when Remble allegedly put her in a bathtub and began bathing her. While bathing her, Remble reportedly touched the victim's private area, according to reports, to which she asked him to stop. Remble reportedly responded by saying, "You know you don't want me to stop," authorities say.

Remble then carried the victim to his bed where the victim passed out. The victim was awakened when Remble began to sexually assault her, police say.

The victim left the room, went to the bathroom and then went to the couch where she passed out again. Later that night, Remble woke the victim up and told her to come back to his bedroom, according to the probable cause report.

When the victim refused, Remble dragged her by the arms to the bedroom, authorities said. Remble then sexually assaulted the victim again, according to the probable cause report. Remble then told the victim to go to sleep.

After being advised of his rights, Remble confessed to police that he gave the victim alcohol, helped her bathe, and slept in the same bed as the victim.

Remble told police he could think of no reason the victim would lie about him since they have such a close relationship. Remble also stated if his DNA is found it is only because he masturbated after the victim left his room, according to arrest records.

Remble was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

