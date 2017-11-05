Man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old relative

LSU has dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll, and moved down to the #25 spot in the AmWay Coach Poll.More >>
LSU has dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll, and moved down to the #25 spot in the AmWay Coach Poll.More >>
A Baton Rouge-based entertainment company is collaborating with Louisiana designers and boutique owners for a special fashion show put on by some special individuals.More >>
A Baton Rouge-based entertainment company is collaborating with Louisiana designers and boutique owners for a special fashion show put on by some special individuals.More >>
The Jacksonville Jaguars have deactivated former LSU running back Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bangels for violating a team rule.More >>
The Jacksonville Jaguars have deactivated former LSU running back Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bangels for violating a team rule.More >>
A 33-year-old man is behind bars after police say he allegedly got a 15-year-old relative drunk and sexually assaulted her multiple times.More >>
A 33-year-old man is behind bars after police say he allegedly got a 15-year-old relative drunk and sexually assaulted her multiple times.More >>
The August 2016 flood changed everything in Baton Rouge. Communities long thought safe were ravaged by rising water and issues with area roadways were uncovered as countless homes and businesses were swallowed up during the historic storm.More >>
The August 2016 flood changed everything in Baton Rouge. Communities long thought safe were ravaged by rising water and issues with area roadways were uncovered as countless homes and businesses were swallowed up during the historic storm.More >>
CNN reported witnesses described approximately 20 shots being fired and KSAT cited police sources saying the shooter was killed.More >>
CNN reported witnesses described approximately 20 shots being fired and KSAT cited police sources saying the shooter was killed.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 1146 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.More >>
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.More >>