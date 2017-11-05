Jaguars deactivate RB Fournette for violating team rule

The Jacksonville Jaguars have deactivated former LSU running back Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals for violating a team rule.

The Jaguars (4-3) announced on Sunday morning, about 90 minutes before kickoff, Fournette would be deactivated. It's unclear what Fournette did to deserve this punishment.

This is the second game the young rookie will miss in his 9-week career. He missed Jacksonville's last game at Indianapolis because of a sprained right ankle, an injury that has plagued him since his LSU days, but was scheduled to return against the Bengals on Sun.

Fournette is the team's leading rushing with 596 yards and seven touchdowns.

He needed one touchdown to become the first player in NFL history to score seven touchdowns in his first seven games. Because he was deactivated, Fournette will have another chance at breaking that record when the team head's to Los Angeles next week to face the Rams.

