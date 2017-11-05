Baton Rouge police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old

Police are investigating an overnight fatal shooting where a 22-year-old was killed.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early this morning around 2:00 a.m. on Sun. in the 1900 block of Bradfield Avenue.

Police say the body of 22-year-old Chadrick Lee, of Zachary, was found lying outside of the Bradfield Ave. address with apparent gunshot wounds.

Lee died at the scene, according to authorities.

A spokesperson from BRPD says there are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.