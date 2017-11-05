Baton Rouge police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old

The Jacksonville Jaguars have deactivated former LSU running back Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bangels for violating a team rule.More >>
The August 2016 flood changed everything in Baton Rouge. Communities long thought safe were ravaged by rising water and issues with area roadways were uncovered as countless homes and businesses were swallowed up during the historic storm.More >>
Police are investigating an overnight fatal shooting where a 22-year-old was killed.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has died after state police say he was ejected during in a two vehicle crash, in which he was unrestrained.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, November 4. 3:40 p.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-10 East before Siegen Lane due to a wreck. Congestion has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard. 12:32 p.m. - All lanes are open I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion remains at LA 415. 12:20 p.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-10 E on the Mississippi River Bridge due to a stalled vehicle. The congestion is approaching LA 415. ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFI...More >>
In a hotel room, police found the body of 28-year old Keri McClanahan, who went by KC, in bed with knife wounds to her throat. Anthony McClanahan is the primary suspect.More >>
Pentagon official offers grim assessment of cost of destroying North Korea's nuclear weapons.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
