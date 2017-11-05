Unrestrained man ejected, killed in two-vehicle crash

A Baton Rouge man has died after state police say he was ejected during in a two-vehicle crash, in which he was unrestrained.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 5, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on LA Hwy 67 (Plank Rd.) south of LA Hwy 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash took the life of 29-year-old Kirkland Nelldell of Baton Rouge, state police say.

According to authorities, the initial investigation by state police revealed the crash happened as Nelldell was traveling southbound on Plank Rd. in a 1995 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 57-year-old driver from Slaughter was traveling northbound on Plank Rd. in a 2017 Nissan Altima.

For reasons still under investigation, Nelldell’s Corolla crossed into the northbound lane into the path of the Altima. The other driver swerved into the southbound lane in an attempt to avoid striking the Corolla. As he did so, Nelldell swerved back into the southbound lane as well, state police say.

As a result, the Corolla and the Altima struck in the southbound lane of Plank Rd.

According to state police, Nelldell was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment on his part is unknown at this time, authorities say, but a toxicology sample was taken from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis - standard in crash fatalities.

The other driver and a front seat passenger in his vehicle were both properly restrained. They were transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge with minor injuries.

Impairment on the part of the other driver is not suspected, state police say.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position.

State police say:

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

