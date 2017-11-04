Deputies help celebrate birthday of wheelchair-bound boy

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office help deliver a special birthday celebration for a very special young boy.

The Zachary substation of EBRSO helped Aaron Clark, bound to a wheelchair celebrate his 12th birthday on Saturday.

EBRSO Zachary Substation Lt. Jeff Neyland met Aaron at the taste of Zachary a few weeks back when he asked the deputy if law enforcement officers would go to kid's birthday parties and he said they would.

Zachary Police also join deputies at Clark's party.

The Sheriff's Office, including one of the department's K-9 deputies, delivered bags of gifts, including Star Wars cups, a gift card, and a few EBRSO goodies like a hat, patches, and a challenge coin. Deputies streamed with all to Facebook Live, asking the community to wish him a happy birthday.

Last week, deputies went to Clark's school, Coppermill Elementary, and had lunch with him for his actual birthday.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.