Man arrested for making threats through social media to shoot people at Southern University Homecoming Parade

A man has been arrested after police say he was making threats through social media to shoot people during the Southern University Homecoming Parade.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has in custody Michael Jackson, 27, of Baton Rouge, on the charge of terrorizing after it was learned he was making threats to shoot people through his social media account. Deputies say the threat was causing serious concern and disruption to the general public.

The Southern Universtiy Homecoming Parade is scheduled for today, Nov. 4. The route of the parade goes through the area close to where Jackson lives, according to authorities. Deputies say Jackson is known in the area and has been involved in a recent shooting, happening on August 17.

Jackson posted a picture of himself on his social media account as part of the threat with what appears to be military issue body armor vest and a silver revolver in his hand, deputies say.

According to authorities, Jackson was actively engaging with others on social media in reference to this threat.

Later, detectives received a phone call from Jackson who said he was at his mother's residence. Deputies then contacted Jackson and placed him in custody.

Jackson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.