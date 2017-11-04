Father arrested for cruelty after striking son with cord, leaving multiple marks

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after police say he struck his 15-year-old son with a cord, leaving multiple marks on the body.

On Friday around 6:37 p.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in the 5000 block of Hennessy Blvd. When officers arrived, police were told 39-year-old Joseph Elphage struck, leaving multiple marks, in multiple places of the body, his son with a cord.

Police say they were shown photos of the victim which clearly showed several red markings on each leg, back, neck, and hip. These marks were consistent with being struck with a cord and both the victim's and Elphage's statements to police, authorities say.

When questioned by police, Elphage told authorities he had disciplined his son for skipping school by hitting him on the buttocks with a cord.

Elphage was later arrested and booked on the charge of cruelty to juveniles. He was processed into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

