Sheriff releases new information in Ascension Parish death investigation

Deputies in Ascension Parish are asking for the public's help with information on a death investigation where a man's body was found not far from his home.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley says an autopsy on the man, identified as Brian Tumas, 44, has been completed, but they are waiting to release the results. Wiley says at this point, they cannot rule out foul play and that the case may be a hit and run.

Wiley is asking that anyone with information on this case to please come forward. Wiley says Tumas is described as a quiet person who kept to himself. He has never been married and does not have children. He reportedly lived with his parents.

Tumas was found lying in the street with apparent signs of trauma to his body around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, November 3.



Deputies say Tumas was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.



As the investigation continued, deputies learned Tumas was found not far from his home on Courtyard Drive.



According to authorities, he was last seen on Thursday night around 8 p.m. by a family member at his home in Pelican Point.

Investigators are seeking information on anyone Tumas may have been with and his activities and or/location prior to being found on Courtyard Drive in Gonzales.

Anyone who may have been friends or acquaintances with Tumas or any additional information regarding his death is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.