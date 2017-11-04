Officials believe man recently found dead in Gonzales was victim of hit and run

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has released new information in the death investigation of Brian Tumas, 44, of Gonzales, who was found in a road suffering from traumatic injuries on Friday, November 3.

Authorities say the autopsy on a man found lying in road badly injured revealed he died from blunt force trauma.

On Thursday, November 9, APSO released new information say they have a "firm belief" that Tumas was the victim of a hit and run.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley reported the examination done on Tumas revealed brain damage and significant injuries from his lower legs up through his entire body. He says these are classic indicators of being hit by a vehicle.

"Our department will continue to investigate the death of Tumas and nothing is ruled out as it relates to foul play," added Wiley in a written release.

APSO is now focusing its attention on the people who live, work, and travel through Greens Pelican Point, where Tumas was found.

Tumas was found lying in the street Friday around 4:45 a.m. He had what was described as apparent signs of trauma to his body. Deputies says Tumas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. As the investigation continued, deputies learned Tumas was found not far from his home on Courtyard Drive in the Pelican Point subdivision.

According to authorities, he was last seen by a family member at his home in Pelican Point on Thursday around 8 p.m.

"I offer sympathies to the Tumas family and to their friends and I thank the Greens Community residents for being so helpful in this tragic time," said Wiley.

Wiley previously said investigators cannot rule out foul play and that the case may be a hit and run. He is asking that anyone with information on this case to please come forward. The sheriff added Tumas is described as a quiet person who kept to himself. He has never been married and does not have children. He reportedly lived with his parents.

Investigators are seeking information on anyone Tumas may have been with and his activities and or/location prior to being found on Courtyard Drive in Gonzales.

Anyone with any additional information regarding Tumas' death is urged to contact the APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

