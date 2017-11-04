Deputies seeking public assistance in Ascension Parish death investigation

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after police say he struck his 15-year-old son with a cord, leaving multiple marks on the body.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after police say he struck his 15-year-old son with a cord, leaving multiple marks on the body.More >>
Deputies in Ascension are asking for the public's help with information on a death investigation where a man's body was found not far from his home.More >>
Deputies in Ascension are asking for the public's help with information on a death investigation where a man's body was found not far from his home.More >>
A reported pursuit ended in a crash involving a police unit Friday night.More >>
A reported pursuit ended in a crash involving a police unit Friday night.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome formally presented the 2018 budget to the metro council during a special session on Friday, November 3.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome formally presented the 2018 budget to the metro council during a special session on Friday, November 3.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.More >>
More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.More >>
The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.More >>
The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.More >>
In a hotel room, police found the body of 28-year old Keri McClanahan, who went by KC, in bed with knife wounds to her throat. Anthony McClanahan is the primary suspect.More >>
In a hotel room, police found the body of 28-year old Keri McClanahan, who went by KC, in bed with knife wounds to her throat. Anthony McClanahan is the primary suspect.More >>
A Batesville police officer was shot Friday night, according to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill.More >>
A Batesville police officer was shot Friday night, according to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill.More >>