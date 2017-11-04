Deputies seeking public assistance in Ascension Parish death investigation

Deputies in Ascension are asking for the public's help with information on a death investigation where a man's body was found not far from his home.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance after a man, later identified as 44-year-old Brian Tumas was found lying in the street with apparent signs of trauma to his body around 4:45 a.m. on Friday.



Deputies say Tumas was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.



As the investigation continued, deputies learned Tumas was found not far from his residence on Courtyard Dr.



According to authorities, he was last seen on Thursday night around 8 p.m. by a family member at his residence in Pelican Point.



Investigators are seeking information on anyone Tumas may have been with and his activities and or/location prior to being found on Courtyard Dr. in Gonzales.



Anyone who may have been friends or acquaintances with Tumas or any additional information regarding his death is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

