Autopsy results in Ascension Parish death investigation reveal victim suffered trauma, brain injury

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 7.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 7.More >>
The Comite River Bridge is now called “Joe Greco Memorial Bridge,” after the late Baton Rouge councilman.More >>
The Comite River Bridge is now called “Joe Greco Memorial Bridge,” after the late Baton Rouge councilman.More >>
Two people were found shot to death inside separate cars Tuesday morning in what investigators are calling a "domestic murder-suicide."More >>
Two people were found shot to death inside separate cars Tuesday morning in what investigators are calling a "domestic murder-suicide."More >>
Some people in St. Gabriel are without water. According to officials with the Iberville Parish Utility Department, a contractor accidentally hit a main water line along LA 30.More >>
Some people in St. Gabriel are without water. According to officials with the Iberville Parish Utility Department, a contractor accidentally hit a main water line along LA 30.More >>
Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley reported the examination done on Brian Tumas, 44, of Gonzales, also revealed brain damage and significant injuries from his lower legs up through his entire body.More >>
Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley reported the examination done on Brian Tumas, 44, of Gonzales, also revealed brain damage and significant injuries from his lower legs up through his entire body.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.More >>
Texas Christian University said there is an armed person on campus.More >>