Pursuit ends in crash involving police car

A reported pursuit ended in a crash involving a police unit Friday night.

A Baton Rouge Police unit struck a pole after a pursuit ended on Perkins Road near Acadian Thruway.

Sources say the officer was not seriously injured.

The cause of the pursuit is still unknown.

Details about the driver of the car leading police on the chase are still unknown.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

