High-speed pursuit ends in crash involving police car

One woman has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a wreck involving a police unit.

Chanell Thornton, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated flight, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and not having tail lights.

According to arrest records, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop after seeing Thornton's car traveling east on I-10 near Washington Street with no visible taillights.

Police say Thornton's vehicle quickly accelerated and began flight at speeds in excess of 110 mph.

The pursuit ended on Perkins Road near Acadian Thruway. A BRPD unit struck a pole at the end of the pursuit. The Thornton's car was stopped sideways on the ramp onto I-10 west.

Reported pursuit involving @BRPD appears to have ended here on Perkins near Acadian. I’m told the officer is ok. Waiting on more. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/nndE0vEgax — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 4, 2017

The officer suffered moderate injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, sources said.

The initial reason for the pursuit is unknown, but a police spokesman said Thornton was eventually apprehended after fleeing on foot.

