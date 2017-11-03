Politics Preventing Progress: A look at potential delays to solving Baton Rouge drainage problems

The August 2016 flood changed everything in Baton Rouge. Communities long thought safe were ravaged by rising water and issues with area roadways were uncovered as countless homes and businesses were swallowed up during the historic storm.

Just over a year later, many area residents are back in their homes or close to it, but the fear of another major rain event has gotten folks, including city leaders, laser-focused on finding a way to fix those issues and limit another storm’s impact on the region.

In September, the city called on engineering firm, HNTB Corporation, to draft the stormwater master plan, a comprehensive study of the region, to identify how best to move forward with new development projects built in places at-risk for flooding.

The plan is ambitious and will use science to map out how future growth in the city and surrounding communities should take shape, but city leaders say nothing will happen without first getting community feedback each step of the way as the plan moves through the metro council.

While drainage is a large concern, another big issue plaguing the capital area is, of course, traffic.

Metro council members recently failed to send Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s BTR tax plan to voters, leaving some wondering if long-standing traffic concerns are not enough to motivate forward movement by the council. It's uncertain whether drainage issues will generate any progress.

Political analyst, Clay Young, says something must be done quickly in order to deliver real results to fix flooding issues because he believes the city is running out of time. “I don’t think we have time to wait around because we’re one bad rain storm away from repeating August and that’s the truth,” said Young.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter is taking a look at relations among the metro council and what could present potential roadblocks for progress to fix the city’s drainage problems.

The story, Politics Preventing Progress, airs Monday, November 6 on 9News at 10.

