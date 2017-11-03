Man shot in foot during alleged armed robbery on Capri Drive

Officials responded to a shooting Friday night that resulted in one man being injured.

The call went out just after 9 p.m. on Friday, November 3. Emergency officials say one man was shot in the foot, but his injuries are minor.

The incident happened near the intersection in the 2100 block of Capri Drive near Presidio Drive. BRPD officials say the victim was shot in the foot during an alleged armed robbery.

Preliminary information from BRPD indicates the man shot was the victim of the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

