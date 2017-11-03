Despite being underdogs, LSU fans confident heading into game day

Officials responded to a shooting Friday night that resulted in one man being injured.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome formally presented the 2018 budget to the metro council during a special session on Friday, November 3.More >>
Tiger fans headed into enemy territory Friday, hoping to give LSU players the extra boost they needed to come up with a win.More >>
On Saturday night, the LSU Tigers will take the field in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Senator John Kennedy, R-La., says the new tax reform bill is not perfect, but he would still vote for it.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Authorities said the semi was hauling hundreds of hives on their way to the Central Valley to pollinate almond trees. The hives spilled onto the roadway.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
