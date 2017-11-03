Tiger fans get ready for big game against Crimson Tide

On Saturday night, the LSU Tigers will take the field in Tuscaloosa.

A group of students packed up Friday afternoon and headed out for the 5 plus hour trip. Clayton Kavanaugh, a junior at LSU, says this is his first time traveling to an away game. “The amount of trash talk that’s going to go down at Tuscaloosa is going to be huge. People want to be part of that,” he said.

Students say after the Tigers gave fans three back-to-back wins, they're thirsty for more and confident they will pull off the win. “We're all delusional. Think we're going to win again, typical LSU fans,” said senior, Brennan Blaum, jokingly.

Regardless of the score at the end of the night, fans say it's a game they can't miss. “I’m imagining when we get there and we’re tailgating, it’s going to be a mini parade grounds,” said Kavanaugh.

But for fans that will be cheering from the couch, businesses like Ambrosia Bakery & Deli are helping supply the treats. Ambrosia's co-owner, Felix Sherman, says its one of the busiest times of the year. "Everything's got to be purple and gold. Cupcakes, petit fours, you name it,” he said.

Sherman says they cover anything they can get their hands on in those school colors. “Everything goes out in purple and gold,” he said.

But apparently, some people didn't get the memo. A few cakes decked out in crimson and white were ordered.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.











