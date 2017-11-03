La. governor signs statement pledging state is open to foreign investment

On Saturday night, the LSU Tigers will take the field in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Senator John Kennedy, R-La., says the new tax reform bill is not perfect, but he would still vote for it.More >>
The Louisiana governor is making a new push to draw international business.More >>
When the Festival International de Louisiane takes place in Lafayette April 25 through 29 of 2018, it will celebrate its 32nd year. And Lisa Stafford will fete her 20th year as programming director of the world-renowned fest.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 3.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
