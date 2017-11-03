LSU 'Streauxs Win' billboards in Houston honor former Tigers Will Harris and Alex Bregman

LSU sponsored some “Geaux Streauxs” themed billboards in Houston to honor two former Tigers playing for the Astros in the World Series, officials reported.

The Astros made history on Wednesday, November 1 after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 and winning the 2017 World Series. Now a billboard located at Hwy. 225 and Shaver in Houston read "Streauxs Win!"

The billboards feature Will Harris and Alex Bregman, who helped lead Houston to their first championship.

Bregman finished the 2017 regular season with a .284 average, 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, 88 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. He collected four homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs in the Astros' 18 postseason games, including one double, two homers, five RBI, six runs and one stolen base in the World Series.

Harris made 46 appearances during the 2017 regular season, posting a 3-2 mark and a 2.98 ERA in 45.1 innings with 52 strikeouts and two saves. He made six relief appearances during the postseason, recording three strikeouts in four innings of work.

Click here for more

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.