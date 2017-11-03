Shooting victim taken off life support dies; four teens now face charges

When the Festival International de Louisiane takes place in Lafayette April 25 through 29 of 2018, it will celebrate its 32nd year. And Lisa Stafford will fete her 20th year as programming director of the world-renowned fest.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 3.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will formally present the 2018 budget to the metro council during a special session on Friday, November 3.More >>
Four teenagers have now been apprehended and are facing murder charges after a man who was found in the parking lot of a fitness center died from a gunshot wound.More >>
More than 2,000 families have made progress in their recovery efforts after the August 2016 flooding and have moved out of their Manufactured Housing Units (MHU) issued by FEMA.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Linda W. Thompson of Baton Rouge. Ms. Thompson is described as a white female, five feet, four inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with short blonde hair and green eyes.More >>
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
