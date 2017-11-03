Shooting victim taken off life support dies; four teens now face charges

A shooting victim originally placed on life support has now died, and four teenagers are facing murder charges.

On October 18, deputies responded to the parking lot of the Baton Rouge Health Club & Fitness Gym on Rhoda Drive in reference to a man found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 33-year-old Elmer Ochoa, was transported to a local hospital and placed on life support.

On October 28, at around 1:05 p.m., Ochoa was taken off of life support and succumbed to his injuries.

Kyriel Spencer, 17, and Darius Clark, 18, were both taken into custody during the initial investigation and were facing attempted murder charges. Police said Eric Johnson, 18, and Jerrin Spencer, 18, were wanted in relation to the case.

Friday evening, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said Johnson and Spencer turned themselves in and will both be charged with principal to second-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Charges for all of the co-defendants were upgraded from attempted murder to murder.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.