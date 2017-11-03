Pets can take pictures with Santa this weekend

The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) is hosting its 24th Annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser where pets can take pictures with Santa.

The event will be held on Sunday, November 5 at BREC's Perkins Road Community Park, located at 7122 Perkins Rd. in Baton Rouge. Pets are welcome to come have their photo taken with Santa.

There are multiple photo packages to choose from, and all proceeds will benefit CAAWS. Click here for pricing information. Photos will be taken from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CAAWS will also be offering free microchipping from 1 to 4 p.m. for pets who take photos with Santa.

"Santa CAAWS is our second largest fundraiser each year, and we are thrilled to once again host it at a BREC facility. It's the perfect opportunity for families to have their Christmas cards made. This Santa has been with us for the past few years and does an excellent job with families and their pets. Our photographer is also very experienced with animals, ensuring a pleasant experience for all participants," said CAAWS President Glenda Parks.

Last year, CAAWS asked for donations for Baton Rouge flood victims, but this year, the organization is taking donations for Hurricane Harvey victims. The fund is called Helping Paws for Harvey. Donations will go directly to the Rockport-Fulton Humane Society & Adoption Center in Texas.

Click here to donate online.

Holiday Guide: Local events, deals, donation drives

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.