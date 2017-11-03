EBR budget for 2018 to see just over 2 percent increase; Mayor Broome to formally present to metro council

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will formally present the 2018 budget to the metro council during a special session on Friday, November 3.

Broome met with small groups Thursday to discuss details of the budget, including funding for police and fire academies, increasing entry-level pay for police officers, and the replacement of police and fire vehicles.

Broome says this will be a standstill budget with only a 2.32 percent increase in the total budget. There's also a less than 1 percent increase in the general operating budget.

"A standstill budget means that we have to work smarter and more efficiently in order to provide new and improved services, which the public rightfully respects. Without the ability to increase funding, we will achieve these goals by using technology and collaboration with all agencies to improve the efficiency in the delivery of services," said Broome.

The mayor's office says revenue collection efforts will also be increased. These efforts have been complicated due to the effects of the August 2016 flood.

