Kids can try hockey for free in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 4

Baton Rouge Blades, a local youth ice hockey league, will be hosting Try Hockey for Free Day on Saturday, November 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Leo’s Iceland. The event is being held in partnership with USA Hockey and the NHL.

The purpose event is to encourage boys and girls, ages 4 to 14 without any skating or hockey experience to try playing hockey for the first time. Children who participate will learn how to hold a hockey stick, puck handling, shoot goals and then will play a game of ice hockey.

Skates and sticks will be provided but children need to bring their own helmets (bicycle helmets are fine) and winter gloves or mittens. Parents and children are advised to arrive early at 9 a.m. to allow time to fill out a waiver and select skates.

Leo's Iceland is located at 1717 Airway Drive in Baton Rouge. Parents can register their child for the event at http://www.tryhockeyforfree.com/register.php?e=7775

Baton Rouge Youth Hockey Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and teaching youth ice hockey in the Baton Rouge area. For more information about the Baton Rouge Blades, visit batonrougeblades.com or email batonrougeblades@gmail.com.

