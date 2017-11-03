Man asks deputies to unlock car, gets busted for drugs inside

A Paincourtville man is in jail on several drug charges after asking sheriff’s deputies to unlock his car who then found a large quantity of drugs inside the vehicle, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said Juwan Jaleel Johnson, 24, locked his keys in his car Thursday morning near Belle Rose and called deputies for assistance. The responding deputy was attempting to unlock the car when the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

Johnson gave consent to the deputy to search his car who then found and seized “substantial quantities of marijuana, legend drugs, MDMA (ecstasy), and assorted paraphernalia,” and a significant amount of cash.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession with intent to distribute MDMA (ecstasy), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in jail pending a bond hearing.

