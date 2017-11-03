LSU freshman turns heads with Aladdin costume and 'magic' flying carpet

An LSU freshman turned heads on campus on Halloween while dressed as the Disney character Aladdin and riding his motorized skateboard modified to appear as a magic flying carpet.

The Advocate reported, Mustafa Hamed who is from New Orleans and studying architecture doesn't get much attention when he normally rides his motorized skateboard around campus. But on Halloween, fellow students snapped cellphone videos of Hamed and shared them on social media.

“A lot of people were stopping and smiling and taking pictures. They were just surprised to see it,” Hamed told the newspaper. Similar videos of others dressed as Aladdins gliding down the streets of New York and San Francisco on magic carpet skateboards were Hamed's inspiration. He made his Aladdin costume out of clothes from a thrift store.

“I tried to go to Spirit and PartyCity and all those places a week and a half ago, but no one had it, so I decided to go make my own,” Hamed told the Advocate.

