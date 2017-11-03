Public meeting scheduled to discuss proposed railroad maintenance, rehabilitation

Information provided by the Downtown Development District

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is conducting an open house public meeting Monday, Nov. 6 at the Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace Ave., for the proposed maintenance and rehabilitation of ten railroad crossings and proposed permanent closure of six railroad crossings along the Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad in the city of Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish. Ten of the fifteen crossings border the eastern boundary of the Downtown Development District.

Maintenance and Rehabilitation: North St., Main St., Laurel St., Florida Blvd., Convention St., Government St., Wisteria St., Myrtle Walk St., Terrace Ave., and Louise St. crossings.

Proposed Permanent Closures: Gayosa St., South Blvd., Julia St., Smith St., Orange St., and Apple St. crossings.

The crossings that are proposed to be closed will be complete closures. The sidewalks at these crossings would be removed; however, pedestrian crossings would be created at several of the other crossings, usually where sidewalks come up to the railroad right-of-way and end. Detours will be required for the maintenance and rehabilitation during the in-roadway crossing work. The detours will be coordinated with the City of Baton Rouge at the time of construction.

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information about the project and to obtain input from interested parties. There will be a continuous multi-media presentation about the project. Additional project information will be available. Representatives from DOTD will be available at the open house to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project. Oral and written comments on the project can be submitted at the meeting. Comments can also be mailed to the DOTD address shown below, postmarked by November 20, 2017. The public meeting has been scheduled as follows:

Monday, November 6, 2017

4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Carver Branch Library

720 Terrace Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802