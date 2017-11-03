Public meeting scheduled to discuss proposed railroad maintenance, rehabilitation

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 3.More >>
An LSU freshman turned heads on campus on Halloween while dressed as the Disney character Aladdin and riding his motorized skateboard modified to appear as a magic flying carpet.More >>
Three people were injured Friday morning after a fire broke out at the LSU Law school.More >>
Students are back in class Friday morning after an electrical fire caused smoke in the building.More >>
A Paincourtville man is in jail on several drug charges after asking sheriff’s deputies to unlock his car who then found a large quantity of drugs inside the vehicle, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Juwan Jaleel Johnson, 24, locked his keys in his car Thursday morning near Belle Rose and called deputies for assistance. The responding deputy was attempting to unlock the car when the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana comin...More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
Two recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affect versions of the 3 series, 5 series, X5, X3 and Z3.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
A retired Navy commander declined to accept a Peoples Health Champion Award that was to have been presented during this Sunday's New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome. .More >>
