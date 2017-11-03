LSU at Alabama: By the Numbers

LSU faces its biggest test of the year Saturday night against No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers (6-2, 3-1) have won three straight SEC games after the shocking loss to Troy in September.

Alabama (8-0, 5-0) is yet to be tested this season and opponents are scoring just under 10 points a game against the nation's No. 1 defense.

The question once again this year will be, can the Tigers move the ball against Alabama?

Alabama Wins: Florida State (24-7), Fresno State (41-10), Colorado State (41-23), Vanderbilt (59-0), Ole Miss (66-3), Texas A&M (27-19), Arkansas (41-9), Tennessee (45-7)

Alabama Losses: -0-

RELATED STORY: SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

Here's a look at the Tigers and Crimson Tide, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU BAMA First Downs 158 202 Rushing Attempts 341 377 Rushing Yards 1730 2390 Rushing Avg/Carry 5.1 6.3 Rushing Yards/Game 216.2 298.8 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 103-174-3 123-193-2 Passing Yards 1612 1608 Avg/Pass 9.3 8.3 Passing Yards/Game 201.5 201.0 Total Offense/Game 417.8 499.8 Points/Game 27.4 43.0

DEFENSE LSU BAMA First Downs Allowed 137 107 Rushing Yards Allowed 1166 531 Passing Yards Allowed 1388 1357 Total Yards Allowed 2554 1888 Total Yards Allowed/Game 319.2 236.0 Turnovers 9 15 Sacks 26 23 Points Allowed/Game 20.0 9.8

OFFENSIVE STARS FOR BAMA:

Damien Harris: 81 rushes for 697 yards , an average of 8.6 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns

Jalen Hurts: 84 carries for 572 yards, an average of 6.8 yards per carry and 6 touchdowns

Bo Scarbrough: 81 carries for 377 yards, an average of 4.7 yards per carry and 6 touchdowns

Jalen Hurts: 95 of 151 passing, for 1223 yards, 1 interception, and 9 touchdowns

Tua Tagovailoa: 28 of 42 passing for 385 yards, 1 interception and 5 touchdowns

Calvin Ridley: 41 receptions for 523 yards and 2 touchdowns

Jerry Jeudy: 12 receptions for 208 yards and 1 touchdown

DEFENSIVE STARS FOR BAMA:

Ronnie Harrison: 44 total tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 35 total tackles, 5 for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 4 pass breakups and 2 quarterback hurries

Raekwon Davis: 31 total tackles, 6 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 fumble recovery

Rashaan Evans: 26 total tackles, 6 for loss, 3 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and 1 fumble recovery

Levi Wallace: 23 total tackles, 4.5 for loss. 2 sacks, 3 interceptions, 9 pass breakups and 1 fumble recovery

Mack Wilson: 21 total tackles, .5 for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass breakup and 3 quarterback hurries

Kickoff: 7 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Television: WAFB

PREDICTION: Alabama 30, LSU 16

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.