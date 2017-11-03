LSU at Alabama: By the Numbers

LSU faces its biggest test of the year Saturday night against No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers (6-2, 3-1) have won three straight SEC games after the shocking loss to Troy in September.
Alabama (8-0, 5-0) is yet to be tested this season and opponents are scoring just under 10 points a game against the nation's No. 1 defense.
The question once again this year will be, can the Tigers move the ball against Alabama?
Alabama Wins: Florida State (24-7), Fresno State (41-10), Colorado State (41-23), Vanderbilt (59-0), Ole Miss (66-3), Texas A&M (27-19), Arkansas (41-9), Tennessee (45-7)
Alabama Losses: -0-
RELATED STORY: SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups
Here's a look at the Tigers and Crimson Tide, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|BAMA
|First Downs
|158
|202
|Rushing Attempts
|341
|377
|Rushing Yards
|1730
|2390
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|5.1
|6.3
|Rushing Yards/Game
|216.2
|298.8
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|103-174-3
|123-193-2
|Passing Yards
|1612
|1608
|Avg/Pass
|9.3
|8.3
|Passing Yards/Game
|201.5
|201.0
|Total Offense/Game
|417.8
|499.8
|Points/Game
|27.4
|43.0
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|BAMA
|First Downs Allowed
|137
|107
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1166
|531
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1388
|1357
|Total Yards Allowed
|2554
|1888
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|319.2
|236.0
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Sacks
|26
|23
|Points Allowed/Game
|20.0
|9.8
OFFENSIVE STARS FOR BAMA:
Damien Harris: 81 rushes for 697 yards , an average of 8.6 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns
Jalen Hurts: 84 carries for 572 yards, an average of 6.8 yards per carry and 6 touchdowns
Bo Scarbrough: 81 carries for 377 yards, an average of 4.7 yards per carry and 6 touchdowns
Jalen Hurts: 95 of 151 passing, for 1223 yards, 1 interception, and 9 touchdowns
Tua Tagovailoa: 28 of 42 passing for 385 yards, 1 interception and 5 touchdowns
Calvin Ridley: 41 receptions for 523 yards and 2 touchdowns
Jerry Jeudy: 12 receptions for 208 yards and 1 touchdown
DEFENSIVE STARS FOR BAMA:
Ronnie Harrison: 44 total tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble
Minkah Fitzpatrick: 35 total tackles, 5 for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 4 pass breakups and 2 quarterback hurries
Raekwon Davis: 31 total tackles, 6 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 fumble recovery
Rashaan Evans: 26 total tackles, 6 for loss, 3 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and 1 fumble recovery
Levi Wallace: 23 total tackles, 4.5 for loss. 2 sacks, 3 interceptions, 9 pass breakups and 1 fumble recovery
Mack Wilson: 21 total tackles, .5 for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass breakup and 3 quarterback hurries
Kickoff: 7 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Television: WAFB
PREDICTION: Alabama 30, LSU 16
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.