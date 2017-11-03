YOUR TURN: Reaction to death due to hazing incident

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Jack Abele.

Abele sent us an email in response to our commentary about the hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver. Abele knows a lot about the topic because his own son died as a freshman during a hazing incident in Nevada last year. In his words:

A blood alcohol concentration between .25 and .30 is considered alcohol poisoning. Max Gruver had a reported BAC of .495 resulting in death. He was fed shot after shot by a group of older kids each time he incorrectly answered a question. Had they fed him small amounts of arsenic after each incorrect answer would people react differently to the news? The result would be the same. Is this sick behavior - hazing and alcohol poisoning - any less sinister?

