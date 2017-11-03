Southern vs Prairie View: By the Numbers

Southern is back home Saturday to host Prairie View in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Jags (5-3, 3-1) have won four in a row and are looking to keep pace with Grambling with a win over PVU.
The Panthers (3-4, 2-2) have lost two out of their last three games and enter the contest a game back of Southern.
RELATED STORY: SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings
PVU Wins: Alabama State (34-0), Jackson State (38-9), Bacone (34-17)
PVU Losses: Sam Houston State (37-14), Nicholls State (44-13), Grambling State (34-21), Alcorn State (34-21),
Here's a look at the Jags and Panthers, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|PVU
|First Downs
|143
|145
|Rushing Attempts
|298
|238
|Rushing Yards
|1249
|1142
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.2
|4.8
|Rushing Yards/Game
|156.1
|163.1
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|139-256-8
|118-243-3
|Passing Yards
|1501
|1527
|Avg/Pass
|5.9
|6.3
|Passing Yards/Game
|187.6
|218.1
|Total Offense/Game
|343.8
|381.3
|Points/Game
|26.2
|27.4
|DEFENSE
|SU
|PVU
|First Downs Allowed
|149
|118
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1376
|812
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1564
|1432
|Total Yards Allowed
|2940
|2244
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|367.5
|320.6
|Turnovers
|20
|12
|Sacks
|18
|19
|Points Allowed/Game
|29.6
|26.0
Kickoff:
4 p.m. A.W. Mumford Stadium
RELATED STORY: Southern homecoming parade that was postponed to be held for final home game
PREDICTION: The statistics are close and so is this final score: Southern 30 PVU: 23.
