Southern vs Prairie View: By the Numbers

Southern is back home Saturday to host Prairie View in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Jags (5-3, 3-1) have won four in a row and are looking to keep pace with Grambling with a win over PVU.

The Panthers (3-4, 2-2) have lost two out of their last three games and enter the contest a game back of Southern.

PVU Wins: Alabama State (34-0), Jackson State (38-9), Bacone (34-17)

PVU Losses: Sam Houston State (37-14), Nicholls State (44-13), Grambling State (34-21), Alcorn State (34-21),

Here's a look at the Jags and Panthers, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU PVU First Downs 143 145 Rushing Attempts 298 238 Rushing Yards 1249 1142 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.2 4.8 Rushing Yards/Game 156.1 163.1 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 139-256-8 118-243-3 Passing Yards 1501 1527 Avg/Pass 5.9 6.3 Passing Yards/Game 187.6 218.1 Total Offense/Game 343.8 381.3 Points/Game 26.2 27.4

DEFENSE SU PVU First Downs Allowed 149 118 Rushing Yards Allowed 1376 812 Passing Yards Allowed 1564 1432 Total Yards Allowed 2940 2244 Total Yards Allowed/Game 367.5 320.6 Turnovers 20 12 Sacks 18 19 Points Allowed/Game 29.6 26.0

Kickoff:

4 p.m. A.W. Mumford Stadium

PREDICTION: The statistics are close and so is this final score: Southern 30 PVU: 23.

