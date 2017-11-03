Students return to class after electrical fire causes smoke at Sherwood Middle School

Students are back in class Friday morning after an electrical fire caused smoke in the building.

According to officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School system, the fire happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Sherwood Middle School.

The building was quickly evacuated and firefighters were able to locate the source. There was minor damage to the coroner of the building.

Air quality tests showed that it was safe for the students to return.

