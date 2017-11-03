Sherwood Middle School evacuated due to smoke in the building - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sherwood Middle School evacuated due to smoke in the building

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Fire crews have been called to Sherwood Middle School for reports of smoke in the building. 

School officials confirm that the building was evacuated Friday morning at roughly 9:25 a.m. 

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly