Three injured after electrical issue on LSU's campus

Three people were injured Friday morning after a fire at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

Crews were called out to the scene on Friday at roughly 9:20 a.m. The building was evacuated.

Officials confirm that three people believed to be electrical workers were injured and were transported to the hospital with burns.

A witness who was in the building at the time the fire started says it was caused by a high voltage wire or electrical box.

The building will remain closed for the rest of the day, officials say. Additionally, several buildings in the surrounding area are also without power, including East Campus Apartments and nearby churches.

Please avoid the area of Highland Rd. between Raphael Semmes Rd. and Dalrymple Dr. as those roads are currently closed. — LSU (@lsu) November 3, 2017

