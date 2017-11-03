Three injured after electrical issue on LSU's campus

A restaurant undergoing renovations caught fire early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported an electrical malfunction caused a fire at the Wendy’s on Essen Lane near Picardy Avenue around 12:45 a.m.More >>
A restaurant undergoing renovations caught fire early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported an electrical malfunction caused a fire at the Wendy’s on Essen Lane near Picardy Avenue around 12:45 a.m.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury President Melanie Bueche, 71, who passed away Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury President Melanie Bueche, 71, who passed away Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.More >>
DOTD is conducting an open house public meeting Monday, Nov. 6 for the proposed maintenance and rehabilitation of ten railroad crossings and proposed permanent closure of six railroad crossings along the Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad.More >>
DOTD is conducting an open house public meeting Monday, Nov. 6 for the proposed maintenance and rehabilitation of ten railroad crossings and proposed permanent closure of six railroad crossings along the Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad.More >>
Three people were injured Friday morning after a fire broke out at the LSU Law school.More >>
Three people were injured Friday morning after a fire broke out at the LSU Law school.More >>
It was one of the first big cold cases to come to fruition for Baton Rouge, a case three decades old with numerous twists and turns and now it's all documented in a book, "My Brother's Keeper." "This book is about how Ted Kergan spent 30 years and well over a million dollars to bring his brother's two killers to justice," said author Chris Russo Blackwood. Blackwood is a first-time author of "My Brother's Keeper."More >>
It was one of the first big cold cases to come to fruition for Baton Rouge, a case three decades old with numerous twists and turns and now it's all documented in a book, "My Brother's Keeper."More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
The White House is on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of "suspicious activity" along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.More >>
The White House is on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of "suspicious activity" along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>