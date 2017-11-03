Zachary businesses host artists for annual Fall Art Crawl

Three people were injured Friday morning after a fire broke out at the LSU Law school.More >>
Three people were injured Friday morning after a fire broke out at the LSU Law school.More >>
Fire crews have been called to Sherwood Middle School for reports of smoke in the building.More >>
Fire crews have been called to Sherwood Middle School for reports of smoke in the building.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 3.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 3.More >>
On National Sandwich Day, Subway is giving its customers a buy one get one free deal that has an added benefit.More >>
On National Sandwich Day, Subway is giving its customers a buy one get one free deal that has an added benefit.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
The White House is on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of "suspicious activity" along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.More >>
The White House is on lockdown and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of "suspicious activity" along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>