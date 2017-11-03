Zachary businesses host artists for annual Fall Art Crawl

About 1,000 people are expected to attend the annual Zachary Fall Arts Crawl on Friday, Nov. 3.

The event is hosted by the Regional Arts Council of Zachary and it's held in the downtown area. Businesses stay open from 6 to 9 p.m. to show off work from local artists, host performing musicians, and provide tasty treats for guests.

Participating artists include Ricky O’Brien, Leiana Loveday Funck, Adelaide Franklin and Phoebe Veillion.

Musical acts Freddie Tablada, Doc Hearl, Mark Knapps, Anteeks, Brandon Routh and David and Isabelle Gruner will be performing at Maison Greige, Historic Village, eXpert Realty, Cypress Title, Bank of Zachary and Cajun Catch, respectively.

Bring the kids because there will be some activities for them, too. There will be a KidZone full of activities at the Bauman House. Child care is also being offered at Zachary Karate.

Parking will be available at each of the locations and additional parking will be located at First Baptist and St. John the Baptist.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.