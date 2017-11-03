Arrest made for string of armed robberies committed with stolen vehicle

Deputies arrested a man who is accused of participating in three armed robberies within an hour.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the robberies happened on October 5, 2017.

The first incident happened in the 7500 block of Pecue Lane. The two victims told deputies that a car pulled up to their house, two men got out and robbed them at gunpoint. The male victim was hospitalized after he allegedly attempted to fight one of the suspects.

About thirty minutes later in the 8500 block of Ned Avenue, two victims said they were in the parking lot of a business when two men wearing masks walked up to them, pointed guns and demanded money. In this case, the suspects got away with cash.

The final reported incident happened in the 2500 block of Gardere Lane. Three victims told deputies they were outside when a vehicle stopped and two men wearing masks got out, pulled out guns and demanded money. One victim was struck in the head several times with a gun when he allegedly attempted to fight one of the suspects. Another victim was also hit in the head when he tried to help his friend.

When deputies responded to the final scene, they located the vehicle that had been described at all three locations. The license plate number was recorded and the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The report states that the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off. The chase ended when the stolen vehicle hit a parked car. Three men were seen running from the vehicle.

The driver was located that night by a K9. The name of the driver was not provided in the report.

Evidence collected from the vehicle led deputies to identify Junior Polanco as a suspect.

Polanco was located on November 2. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to being in the stolen vehicle but denied taking part in the robberies.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The third suspect has been identified, but the name was not provided in the report.

