Subway offering free sandwich on National Sandwich Day

On National Sandwich Day, Subway is giving its customers a buy one get one free deal that has an added benefit.

On Friday, November 3, customers who purchase a sandwich and 30 oz. drink will get a free sandwich of equal or lesser value. AND - the restaurant will then donate a meal to Feeding America.

“Last year, our customers helped us make history with the largest single-day donation to Feeding America in its existence – 11 million meals,” said Subway® President and CEO Suzanne Greco. “This year’s unprecedented initiative will include thousands of Subway® restaurants around the globe. We’re excited to bring together our customers, franchisees and communities to inspire global action around hunger.”

According to a press release, there are 94 local Baton Rouge area Subway restaurant locations.

