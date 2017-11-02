Football player with autism makes memorable touchdown during game

One young football player made an unforgettable touchdown Thursday night.

The game was St. John High vs. Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville. Now while Ascension Catholic won the game handily, before the game ended, #58 for St. John, Grant Cedotal, did something awesome. Thursday just happened to be his 18th birthday, but that's not what made this play special.

Cedotal has autism, and late in the 4th quarter, everyone decided it was the senior’s turn to run in for a touchdown. While it didn't win the game, it certainly was an emotional victory for the young man.

"He probably misses practice less than anybody else. He's as dedicated, works hard, you know, as anybody on the team, and it being his senior year, you know, he's been hearing playing football longer than I've been here coaching, so we wanna' reward him for everything he does us. Everyday, a smile on his face, doesn't matter who you are on the team, freshman or senior, and quite frankly throughout the whole school is the same way. He brightens everyone's day and he's a special person," said Coach James Piker.

We're told Cedotal plans to attend Nichols State University. He says he wants to learn how to be a coach.

