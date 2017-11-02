Uncle arrested in connection with shooting death of 3-year-old - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Uncle arrested in connection with shooting death of 3-year-old in Arnaudville

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Journet (Source: STMPSO) Journet (Source: STMPSO)
ARNAUDVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

Deputies in St. Martin Parish have arrested the uncle of a three-year-old child who died after being shot Thursday night in Arnaudville. 

Dracolby Numa Journet, 28, Arnaudville, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction of justice. Journet remains in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set. 

Journet's three-year-old nephew was shot shortly around 7:20 p.m. on November 2 at a home in the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive in Arnaudville.

The boy was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died. 

The case remains under investigation by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. 

