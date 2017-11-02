3-year-old child shot and killed in Arnaudville

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy Thursday night.

Officials say around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, deputies were called out to a home in the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive in Arnaudville after receiving a report of a 3-year-old male child being shot.

The boy was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. Deputies were later informed that the child died at the hospital from his wounds.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

