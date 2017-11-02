Firefighters respond to blaze at home on Lula Avenue

A vacant house was damaged by fire late Thursday night.

Crews were called to the home located in the 2800 block of Lula Avenue near N. 28th Street on Thursday, November 2.

Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical issue. It started in the kitchen area of the home.

The house received heavy smoke damage.

Officials have not said whether they believe foul play is suspected.

